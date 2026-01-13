Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Short Interest Down 99.1% in December

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 133 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the December 15th total of 14,436 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 51,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PLDR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. 4,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,718. The stock has a market cap of $844.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 37.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,263,000 after buying an additional 831,613 shares in the last quarter.

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

