Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Short Interest Down 99.1% in December

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 133 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the December 15th total of 14,436 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of PLDR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. 4,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,718. The stock has a market cap of $844.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $37.85.
Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 37.0%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF
The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.
