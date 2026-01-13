Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDR) Short Interest Down 99.1% in December

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:PLDRGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 133 shares, a decrease of 99.1% from the December 15th total of 14,436 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 51,358 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of PLDR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.51. 4,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,718. The stock has a market cap of $844.73 million, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.88. Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $37.85.

Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 19th. This represents a yield of 37.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,830,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,263,000 after buying an additional 831,613 shares in the last quarter.

About Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF

The Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund with exposure to US companies selected for their commitment to sustainable business practices. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PLDR was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

