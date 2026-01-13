Short Interest in Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK) Decreases By 94.1%

Click Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLIK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 584 shares, a decline of 94.1% from the December 15th total of 9,893 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,089 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Click Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of CLIK traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.07. 2,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52. Click has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $102.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Click in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Click

Click Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: CLIK) is a clinical-stage digital therapeutics company developing software-based treatments for neurological, psychiatric and chronic diseases. Its platform delivers prescription digital therapies via mobile and web applications, combining evidence-based cognitive behavioral interventions, digital monitoring tools and patient engagement techniques. Click’s approach is designed to complement or extend traditional pharmacological and behavioral treatments for conditions such as major depressive disorder, insomnia and tobacco use disorder.

Founded in 2014, Click has progressed multiple programs through randomized controlled trials and regulatory review.

