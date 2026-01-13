Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 2nd

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NPCT remained flat at $10.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 67,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,960. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $11.31.
The fund’s core-plus strategy combines a broad allocation to high-quality investment-grade and select non-investment-grade corporate bonds, sovereign and supranational debt, and securitized products such as agency mortgage-backed securities.
