BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA) Short Interest Up 542.7% in December

BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,062 shares, an increase of 542.7% from the December 15th total of 632 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,447 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,447 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BrilliA stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BrilliA Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Get BrilliA alerts:

BrilliA Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BRIA stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,704. BrilliA has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09.

About BrilliA

BrilliA Inc engages in the design, development and manufacturing of residential and commercial ventilation and range hood systems. The company’s core product line includes ducted and ductless range hoods, ceiling-mounted and wall-mounted ventilation fans, heat sensors, remote controls and a variety of grille and lighting accessories. BrilliA focuses on combining innovative airflow technology with modern design elements to address both new construction and retrofit applications.

In addition to its ventilation business, BrilliA offers a selection of complementary home improvement products that enhance indoor air quality and kitchen functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrilliA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrilliA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.