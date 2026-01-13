Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Update

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 2,429 shares, a growth of 326.9% from the December 15th total of 569 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,058 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Origin Materials Price Performance

Shares of ORGNW remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02. Origin Materials has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.14.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc is a materials science company focused on the development and commercialization of sustainable carbon-negative materials. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in West Sacramento, California, the company has pioneered a platform that converts abundant carbon sources—such as wood residuals and other biomass—into key chemical building blocks. Origin’s proprietary process integrates thermochemical conversion and catalytic upgrading to produce intermediates that can replace fossil-based feedstocks in the production of plastics, textiles and other industrial materials.

At the core of Origin’s business is its carbon-negative materials platform, which enables the manufacture of bio-based chemicals including precursors for polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polymers and other specialty compounds.

