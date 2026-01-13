Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.79 and last traded at $73.7260, with a volume of 259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.50.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,228,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407,436 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,350,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,216,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,070,000 after acquiring an additional 841,620 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,205,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,085.0% in the second quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 620,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,880,000 after purchasing an additional 600,558 shares in the last quarter.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

