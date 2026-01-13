Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Short Interest Update

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 14,836 shares, a growth of 559.4% from the December 15th total of 2,250 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 53,313 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OZKAP traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.60. 8,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,788. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.99. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

Bank OZK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2891 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK, formerly Bank of the Ozarks until its rebranding in 2018, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank has expanded through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions to serve clients across the Southeast, Southwest and select Northern markets. Its operations include a network of branches and loan production offices in states such as Arkansas, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New York, Texas and California.

The bank’s core business centers on specialty lending, with a particular focus on commercial real estate financing.

