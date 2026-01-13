Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $30.1990, with a volume of 4052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.58.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 33,442,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,183,000 after purchasing an additional 962,262 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,481,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,820 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,241,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after buying an additional 297,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,689,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,651,000 after buying an additional 140,068 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps. The Fund may lend its portfolio securities to brokers, dealers and other financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.