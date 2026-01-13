Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 151,870 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,870 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,351,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 5,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Oracle by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 260 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Up 3.1%

ORCL opened at $204.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $588.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 234,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.52, for a total transaction of $1,925,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,728,655.60. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 126,588 shares of company stock worth $33,155,596 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $364.00 to $339.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Oracle from $365.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.50.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

