Wedbush Issues Positive Forecast for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Price

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wedbush from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KNSA. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of KNSA opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.01%.The business had revenue of $180.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 50,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $1,962,546.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,278.02. This represents a 65.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry D. Quart sold 20,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $835,554.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,784.46. The trade was a 61.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 510,689 shares of company stock valued at $20,009,290 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company’s core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company’s lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1? blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still’s disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.