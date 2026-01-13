Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 37.5% – Here’s What Happened

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 37.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,760,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the average session volume of 654,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Rokmaster Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.

Rokmaster Resources Company Profile

Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.

