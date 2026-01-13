Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN) Short Interest Update

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totaling 103,442 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the December 15th total of 445,687 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 264,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 264,027 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDZN. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Roadzen in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Roadzen in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roadzen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roadzen by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 30,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Roadzen in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDZN opened at $2.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.92 million, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 0.41. Roadzen has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.35.

Roadzen ( NASDAQ:RDZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Roadzen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN) is a global technology provider specializing in AI-driven telematics, data analytics and risk management solutions for the automotive and insurance industries. The company’s core offerings include usage-based insurance (UBI) platforms, driver behavior analytics tools and predictive risk modeling services. By leveraging machine learning algorithms, telematics data and mobile connectivity, Roadzen enables insurers and fleet operators to optimize underwriting processes and enhance policyholder engagement through personalized pricing and proactive risk mitigation.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Singapore, Roadzen has established regional operations and development centers in India and other key markets across Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

