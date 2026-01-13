ZEGA Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8,200.0% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,933.3% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $395.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.08.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $329.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.24 and its 200-day moving average is $325.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $292.97 and a 1 year high of $352.79.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ: WTW) is a global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps organizations manage risk, optimize benefits and cultivate talent. The firm combines insurance brokerage and risk management capabilities with human capital and benefits consulting, actuarial and analytics services, and technology-enabled solutions. Willis Towers Watson serves a broad client base that includes multinational and mid-sized corporations, public sector organizations, insurers and investment managers.

The company’s core activities encompass commercial and reinsurance brokerage, risk transfer and risk-financing advice, and claims advocacy, alongside employee benefits and retirement consulting.

