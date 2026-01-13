ZEGA Investments LLC Invests $835,000 in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth approximately $2,188,945,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,670,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,938 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3,430.6% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,554,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,540 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in S&P Global by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 11,091,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,848,502,000 after purchasing an additional 730,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $310,348,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $544.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.14 and a fifty-two week high of $579.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.54.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 15.90%. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.800-15.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $627.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.64.

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

