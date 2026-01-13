Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 30th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ETX opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.84.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE: ETX) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The trust primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities that mature on or before the trust’s termination date in 2028, focusing on debt issued by state and local governments, authorities, and agencies across the United States.

The portfolio is diversified across sectors such as transportation, education, healthcare, utilities, and general purpose obligations, with the goal of managing credit risk and preserving capital.

