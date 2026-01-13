Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 30th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.49. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The trust achieves its objectives by investing predominately in senior floating-rate loans—also known as bank loans—issued by corporate borrowers. These floating-rate instruments typically carry interest rates that reset periodically, offering investors a degree of protection against rising rate environments.

The portfolio is managed by the fixed-income team at Eaton Vance Management, a subsidiary of Morgan Stanley, which employs fundamental credit research and active trading strategies to identify and manage risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.