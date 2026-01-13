Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,739 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,080.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,040.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $863.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55.
Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.
Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company
Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Nvidia co?innovation AI lab — Nvidia and Lilly will commit up to $1 billion over five years to a San Francisco?area AI drug discovery lab that will run Nvidia’s newest Vera Rubin AI chips; the partnership could speed candidate discovery, improve R&D productivity and lower time?to?market for future programs. Nvidia, Eli Lilly to spend $1 billion over five years on joint research lab
- Positive Sentiment: Management says orforglipron supply is ready — Lilly told investors it’s confident in pill supply ahead of expected U.S. approval, reducing a near?term execution risk that would otherwise pressure launches and early sales. Lilly says it’s confident weight-loss pill supply ahead of U.S. approval
- Positive Sentiment: Ventyx acquisition adds inflammation program that could complement GLP?1 franchise — Investors cheered Lilly’s deal for Ventyx (adds VTX3232 data showing inflammation benefit with GLP?1), which could become an add?on therapy and extend addressable market for Lilly’s weight?loss/diabetes drugs.
- Neutral Sentiment: Aktis Oncology stake and biotech deal exposure — Lilly anchored Aktis’ IPO and holds a meaningful equity/stake that gives exposure to targeted radiopharma programs; strategic but long?dated and dependent on clinical milestones. Aktis Oncology aims to raise up to $317.7 million in IPO
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces highlight growth case and new tech investments — Multiple outlets and analysts are reiterating Lilly’s growth story (tirzepatide momentum, pipeline upside) and noting Lilly is building advanced compute/supercomputer capacity; that supports a bullish narrative but is forward?looking. Here’s Why Eli Lilly (LLY) is a Strong Growth Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Competition from Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy Pill — Novo’s U.S. roll?out of an oral Wegovy competitor raises market?share risk for Lilly’s upcoming orforglipron launch and is a clear near?term competitive headwind priced by investors. Novo Nordisk launches Wegovy Pill in the U.S.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,169.00.
Eli Lilly and Company Profile
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.
