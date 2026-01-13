Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,739 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.3% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,080.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,040.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $863.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Leerink Partners set a $1,234.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $1,230.00 price target on Eli Lilly and Company and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $830.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,169.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.