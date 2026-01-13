Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Earns Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $81.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, December 29th. Williams Trading upgraded Birkenstock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Birkenstock from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.55.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $617.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.12 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 16.70%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,991,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039,623 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,353,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,398 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the second quarter worth approximately $62,097,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Birkenstock by 239.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,748,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

