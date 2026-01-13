Canaccord Genuity Group Has Lowered Expectations for Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Stock Price

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GNRC. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $184.00 target price on Generac and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.17.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $156.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.38. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $99.50 and a fifty-two week high of $203.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 6.92%.The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,992,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,338,000 after purchasing an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Generac during the third quarter worth $70,744,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth $53,138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Generac by 17.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 63.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 749,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,314,000 after acquiring an additional 291,012 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNRC) is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

