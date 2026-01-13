Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at China Renaissance

Research analysts at China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. China Renaissance’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $207.69 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.07. The stock has a market cap of $338.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,108 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.12, for a total value of $4,107,972.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,714,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,686,940.60. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 178,358 shares of company stock worth $39,229,623 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

