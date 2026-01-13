Needham & Company LLC Cuts Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Price Target to $3.00

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 428.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Lifesci Capital downgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Mereo BioPharma Group Stock Performance

Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.42. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mereo BioPharma Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mereo BioPharma Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MREO. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in Mereo BioPharma Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for rare diseases, oncology and severe respiratory conditions. The company pursues an asset?centric model, in which it in-licenses or acquires clinical-stage small molecules and monoclonal antibodies with established safety profiles. By concentrating resources on a select number of programs, Mereo aims to accelerate proof-of-concept studies and maximize the potential value of each therapeutic candidate.

Mereo’s pipeline includes investigational therapies for skeletal disorders, such as setrusumab (BPS-804) for osteogenesis imperfecta, and treatments for acute and chronic respiratory diseases.

Featured Stories

