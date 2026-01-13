Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 30,943 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,917,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $184,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $765,164,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 190.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,028,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $755,490,000 after buying an additional 7,884,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,417,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $905,583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089,390 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Williams Companies by 39.0% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,954,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,075,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,358,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,156 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $59.55 on Tuesday. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.09%.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $123,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 297,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,418,035.50. This represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.29.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

