HC Wainwright Increases Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Price Target to $11.00

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERAS. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Erasca from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price objective on Erasca in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Erasca in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Erasca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on Erasca in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $6.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. Erasca has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $6.86.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, equities analysts predict that Erasca will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Erasca news, General Counsel Ebun Garner sold 120,000 shares of Erasca stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,174.84. The trade was a 82.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 14.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 0.7% during the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 22,729,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,866,000 after purchasing an additional 153,585 shares during the period. VR Adviser LLC raised its position in Erasca by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 17,857,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,678,000 after buying an additional 1,640,867 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its position in Erasca by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 13,560,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 1,652,835 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Erasca by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,811,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,930,000 after acquiring an additional 116,235 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Erasca by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 9,273,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,672 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of precision medicines for patients with cancer. The company focuses on small molecule therapeutics that target critical signaling pathways involved in tumor growth and survival, with a primary emphasis on inhibitors of the MAPK pathway. Erasca’s approach is designed to deliver oral, targeted therapies that address both oncogene?driven and immuno?oncology indications, aiming to improve outcomes for patients with unmet medical needs.

Erasca’s pipeline comprises multiple development candidates, including small molecule inhibitors engineered to disrupt key nodes in cancer cell signaling.

