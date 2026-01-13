Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Cut to $671.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $708.00 to $671.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $560.00 price objective on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $540.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $617.57.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $446.30 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies has a 12 month low of $430.00 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $459.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.85.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $595.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.300-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.73, for a total transaction of $229,365.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,091.56. This trade represents a 13.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.51, for a total value of $448,510.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,691,049.48. This represents a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,605 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc is a provider of software and technology services for the public sector, delivering integrated systems that help government and public agencies manage operations, finances and citizen services. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, the company focuses on developing and implementing solutions for local and state governments, school districts, courts and public safety organizations. Its offerings are aimed at modernizing administrative workflows, improving transparency and enabling digital interactions between governments and the communities they serve.

Tyler’s product portfolio spans enterprise resource planning and financial management, tax and billing systems, court case and records management, public safety solutions (including computer-aided dispatch and records management), land and property management, permitting and licensing, and enterprise asset management.

