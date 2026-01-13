HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 305.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGNE. Wall Street Zen cut Neurogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurogene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Neurogene

Neurogene Trading Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:NGNE opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Neurogene has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $267.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

Neurogene (NASDAQ:NGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.27. As a group, analysts expect that Neurogene will post -4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurogene

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neurogene during the third quarter worth $12,114,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Neurogene by 1.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 595,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,442 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Neurogene by 55.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 59,479 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Neurogene by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Neurogene by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 42,880 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neurogene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neurogene, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of gene therapies for rare neurological diseases. The company’s lead platform employs adeno?associated virus (AAV) vectors designed to deliver functional copies of disease-causing genes directly to the central nervous system. Neurogene’s pipeline focuses on inherited lysosomal storage disorders, including investigational programs for GM1 and GM2 gangliosidoses, with additional preclinical efforts targeting other monogenic neurodegenerative conditions.

Neurogene’s proprietary AAV9?based delivery system has been engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier, aiming to provide durable gene expression in affected tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.