RWC Asset Management LLP Raises Position in Avista Corporation $AVA

RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,821 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Avista were worth $16,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avista by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Avista in the first quarter valued at $201,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avista by 26.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 283,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after buying an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter worth about $134,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, SVP Wayne O. Manuel sold 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,150.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,867.42. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVA shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Avista from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Avista to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Mizuho set a $42.00 target price on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Avista Stock Up 0.4%

AVA opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. Avista Corporation has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $43.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.16.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. Avista had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Avista has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.520-2.720 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.40%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an integrated energy company providing electric and natural gas delivery services to residential, commercial and industrial customers in the Pacific Northwest. Through its regulated utility operations, the company maintains and upgrades an extensive transmission and distribution network, delivering reliable energy to approximately 400,000 electric customers and 324,000 natural gas customers across Washington, Oregon and Idaho. In addition to its core utility business, Avista invests in owned generation assets, including hydroelectric, natural gas–fired, coal and wind facilities, to support system reliability and long-term supply planning.

Founded in 1889 as the Spokane and Inland Empire Water Power Company, the business adopted the Avista name in 1999 to reflect its growing energy portfolio and strategic focus on innovation.

