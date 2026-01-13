RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 61,426 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,892,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $40,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
More Sandisk News
- Positive Sentiment: Reports that SanDisk could double 3D NAND prices drove investor enthusiasm — higher pricing would materially boost margins and revenue if sustained. As SanDisk Eyes Doubling Memory Prices, Should You Buy Red-Hot SNDK Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: A WSJ piece highlights AI-driven memory shortages and explains why producers (including SanDisk) are not rapidly expanding supply — supportive for pricing and industry profitability. AI Is Causing a Memory Shortage. Why Producers Aren’t Rushing to Make a Lot More.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysis noting strong demand, constrained supply and solid pricing as a platform for growth reinforces the positive thesis for sustained earnings momentum. As SanDisk Kicks Off 2026 Strong, Can SNDK’s Stock Rally Hold?
- Positive Sentiment: Feature coverage (Forbes) on the stock’s 55% one?month jump highlights momentum investing and greater market attention — that can keep flows into the stock in the near term. Here’s Why Sandisk Stock Rose 55 In A Month
- Neutral Sentiment: Trading/teaching content (Prosper Trading Academy) highlights SNDK as an options/short?term trade idea — increases visibility but not a fundamental endorsement. The Big 3: SNDK, BIDU, COF
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage placing SanDisk among 2025 top S&P performers reminds investors of cyclical upside but also raises questions about valuation after the rally. These Were the S&P 500’s Top Performers in 2025. Are They Still Good Buys in 2026?
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest rose notably in December to 8,816,510 shares (about 6.0% of shares outstanding), up 27.2% vs. mid?December; short?interest ratio ~1.3 days — elevated short positions increase potential volatility and could cap near?term upside or fuel squeezes. (Data entry: Dec. 31 short interest)
- Neutral Sentiment: A Jan. 12 short?interest data line showing 0 shares appears to be a reporting glitch and should be treated cautiously until reconciled.
- Neutral Sentiment: Some articles ask whether the recent rally is overextended, signaling investor caution about valuation and near?term pullbacks. Is It Too Late To Consider Sandisk (SNDK) After Its Recent 83% Monthly Surge?
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently commented on SNDK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sandisk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sandisk from $39.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.17.
Get Our Latest Research Report on SNDK
Sandisk Trading Up 3.1%
Shares of SNDK stock opened at $389.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,216.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $395.16.
Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.
Sandisk Profile
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sandisk
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to “Next Elon Musk” Company
- This stock gets a 94 out of 100
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.