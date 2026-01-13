RWC Asset Management LLP Acquires Shares of 61,426 Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,892,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $40,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Sandisk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

More Sandisk News

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Several research firms recently commented on SNDK. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sandisk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Sandisk from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Sandisk from $250.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Sandisk from $39.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandisk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Sandisk Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $389.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,216.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.00. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $395.16.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Sandisk Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.