Critical Contrast: Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) vs. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Bridgeline Digital alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Alphabet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgeline Digital $15.38 million 0.67 -$2.52 million ($0.26) -3.25 Alphabet $350.02 billion 11.47 $100.12 billion $10.14 32.81

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Bridgeline Digital. Bridgeline Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Bridgeline Digital and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgeline Digital 1 1 1 0 2.00 Alphabet 2 2 30 7 3.02

Bridgeline Digital currently has a consensus target price of $4.62, indicating a potential upside of 446.75%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $318.18, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Given Bridgeline Digital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bridgeline Digital is more favorable than Alphabet.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgeline Digital and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgeline Digital -16.37% -25.40% -15.73% Alphabet 32.23% 35.00% 25.30%

Summary

Alphabet beats Bridgeline Digital on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridgeline Digital

(Get Free Report)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as industrial distributors and wholesalers, franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.