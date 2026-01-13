Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) Trading 4.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Polyhedra Network has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and $2.13 million worth of Polyhedra Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polyhedra Network token can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polyhedra Network has traded down 4.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,871.06 or 0.99980718 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91,621.10 or 0.99554196 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polyhedra Network Profile

Polyhedra Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,555,555 tokens. The official message board for Polyhedra Network is polyhedra.medium.com. Polyhedra Network’s official Twitter account is @polyhedrazk. Polyhedra Network’s official website is polyhedra.network.

Buying and Selling Polyhedra Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyhedra Network (ZKJ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polyhedra Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 569,114,933.81135985 in circulation. The last known price of Polyhedra Network is 0.04184872 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 192 active market(s) with $2,000,932.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polyhedra.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyhedra Network directly using U.S. dollars.

