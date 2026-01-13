Contrasting eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) & Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) and Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eBay and Chewy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get eBay alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eBay $10.28 billion 4.10 $1.98 billion $4.60 20.28 Chewy $11.86 billion 1.19 $392.74 million $0.48 70.82

Profitability

eBay has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Chewy. eBay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chewy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares eBay and Chewy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eBay 20.37% 41.94% 11.09% Chewy 1.64% 56.78% 6.80%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.5% of eBay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Chewy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of eBay shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chewy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

eBay has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chewy has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for eBay and Chewy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eBay 2 20 14 1 2.38 Chewy 0 4 18 2 2.92

eBay currently has a consensus target price of $94.47, suggesting a potential upside of 1.25%. Chewy has a consensus target price of $46.58, suggesting a potential upside of 37.02%. Given Chewy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chewy is more favorable than eBay.

Summary

Chewy beats eBay on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, sell, and buy various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.