Staika Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges (STIK)

Staika (STIK) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, Staika has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Staika has a total market capitalization of $20.25 million and approximately $135.64 thousand worth of Staika was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Staika token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Staika alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91,871.06 or 0.99980718 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91,621.10 or 0.99554196 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Staika

Staika’s launch date was July 7th, 2022. Staika’s total supply is 249,999,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,822,733 tokens. Staika’s official Twitter account is @staika_official. Staika’s official message board is medium.com/staika. The official website for Staika is staika.io.

Buying and Selling Staika

According to CryptoCompare, “Staika (STIK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Staika has a current supply of 249,999,867.65433939 with 134,280,267.65433939 in circulation. The last known price of Staika is 0.51014616 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $107,462.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://staika.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staika directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Staika should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Staika using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Staika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Staika and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.