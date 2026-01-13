Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 9,739 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of United Parcel Service worth $157,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 180,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 62.9% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 217,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Bernstein raised its price target to $125 from $122 and kept an Outperform rating, saying margin improvement and dividend concerns are overblown — this supports upside from better profitability expectations. Bernstein Lifts UPS Price Target

NYSE:UPS opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $136.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 6.15%.The business had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.1%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 101.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on UPS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

