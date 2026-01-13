GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT) Releases Earnings Results

GRIT Investment Trust (LON:GRIT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
GRIT Investment Trust Price Performance
GRIT Investment Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 0.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £228,000.00, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of -0.71.
GRIT Investment Trust Company Profile
