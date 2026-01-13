Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 114,313 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,259,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,313 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $237,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the second quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mccarter Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 26.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BMY opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a one year low of $42.52 and a one year high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.29.

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 85.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

