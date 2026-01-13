Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI) Releases Earnings Results

Edinburgh Worldwide (LON:EWI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (1.11) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Edinburgh Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 90.88%.
Edinburgh Worldwide Stock Performance
Shares of EWI stock opened at GBX 226.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.30. Edinburgh Worldwide has a 1 year low of GBX 133 and a 1 year high of GBX 231. The firm has a market cap of £785.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.78.
About Edinburgh Worldwide
