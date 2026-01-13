New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Dollar General Corporation $DG

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Dollar General worth $19,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 116.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,714,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $154,371,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Dollar General by 15,369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,219,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,298 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 10,936.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,204,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 845.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,178,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,766,000 after buying an additional 1,053,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar General from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Dollar General from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tracey N. Herrmann sold 12,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $1,573,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,666.36. This trade represents a 28.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,389. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $148.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Dollar General Corporation has a 1-year low of $66.43 and a 1-year high of $149.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.56.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation’s prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General’s stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

Featured Articles

