Moody’s Corporation $MCO Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 378,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $180,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 50.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.95, for a total transaction of $558,934.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 61,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,255,223.90. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,098 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $534.00 to $507.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial raised Moody’s from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $528.00 target price on shares of Moody’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Moody’s

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO opened at $535.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $497.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.84. Moody’s Corporation has a 12-month low of $378.71 and a 12-month high of $540.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Moody’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.500-14.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 21st. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation is a global provider of credit ratings, research, data and analytics that support financial decision-making and transparency in capital markets. The company traces its origins to the early 20th century when financial analyst John Moody began publishing credit information; today Moody’s is headquartered in New York and serves a broad set of market participants including investors, issuers, financial institutions, corporations, governments and regulators.

Moody’s operates primarily through two complementary businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.