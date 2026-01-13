Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Purchases 14,032 Shares of CME Group Inc. $CME

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 956,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $258,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in CME Group by 176.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in CME Group by 24.7% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in CME Group by 37.9% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

CME Group stock opened at $264.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.27. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.46 and a 52 week high of $290.79.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. CME Group’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Harold Eugene Jr. Ford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.53, for a total transaction of $263,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,511.23. The trade was a 47.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,737,468.20. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on CME Group from $307.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.06.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

Further Reading

