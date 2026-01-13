MGO One Seven LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF $BBUS

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 462.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 581,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,680 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBUS opened at $125.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $86.94 and a twelve month high of $115.07.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

