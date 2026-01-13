Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Increases Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $246,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 282.5% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 598,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,126,000 after purchasing an additional 63,621 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 18,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in McKesson by 50,389.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,312,000 after buying an additional 14,613 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total transaction of $225,265.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. The trade was a 50.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McKesson from $821.00 to $853.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.86.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $825.32 on Tuesday. McKesson Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $570.51 and a fifty-two week high of $895.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $834.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $763.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 248.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.