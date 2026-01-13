MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $VMBS

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 780.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,581 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 34,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 80,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.78.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.1615 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

