New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,178 Shares of NetApp, Inc. $NTAP

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,441 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 12,178 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of NetApp worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetApp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in NetApp by 19.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in NetApp by 11.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 2.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $107.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $127.78.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 121.28% and a net margin of 17.73%.The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NetApp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.010-2.110 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $35,145.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.07.

NetApp, Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) is a data management and storage company that delivers hybrid cloud data services for applications and data. Founded in 1992 as Network Appliance and rebranded as NetApp in 2008, the company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. NetApp’s offering focuses on enabling organizations to store, manage, protect and move data across on-premises environments and major public clouds.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the ONTAP data management software and a range of storage systems and services built around it.

