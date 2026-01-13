Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,846 Shares of MYR Group, Inc. $MYRG

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 93.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,846 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MYRG. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of MYR Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MYR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in MYR Group during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYRG shares. Wall Street Zen raised MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Clear Str upgraded MYR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

Insider Activity at MYR Group

In other MYR Group news, COO Don A. Egan sold 2,900 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.40, for a total value of $676,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,019.80. This trade represents a 33.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $225.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51 and a beta of 1.18. MYR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.72 and a 1 year high of $241.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. MYR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc (NASDAQ: MYRG) is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

