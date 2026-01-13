PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,326 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,332 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of PulteGroup worth $30,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 281.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $32,000. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 229.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1,423.1% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $133.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.11. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.01%.

PHM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered PulteGroup from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.92.

PulteGroup, Inc (NYSE: PHM) is a U.S.-based residential homebuilder that designs, constructs and sells single-family homes and develops master-planned communities. The company operates multiple national and regional brands that target different buyer segments, including first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult customers. Its operations encompass land acquisition and development, home design and construction, community amenities and ongoing customer service and warranty programs.

PulteGroup markets homes under several well-known brands, such as Pulte Homes, Centex and Del Webb, among others, offering a range of product types from entry-level detached homes to larger, higher-end residences and age-restricted active-adult communities.

