Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

RSG stock opened at $210.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.42 and a 52-week high of $258.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.47.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.77%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $220.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 target price on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.46 per share, with a total value of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.