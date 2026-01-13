MGO One Seven LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 85.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Schulz Wealth LTD. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 53,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 227,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 54,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $59.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.92. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.57.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-10 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Fund). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities between 3 and 10 years.

