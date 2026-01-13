MGO One Seven LLC Has $4.55 Million Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 1,151.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,547 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJUL. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 203.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after acquiring an additional 52,846 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth $615,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 35.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 236,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,922,000 after purchasing an additional 61,629 shares during the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% in the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of FJUL opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.33. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

