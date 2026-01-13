MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW

MGO One Seven LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,975 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 15,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 12,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,095,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $202.42 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as software and computer services and technology hardware and equipment.

