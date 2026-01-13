MGO One Seven LLC Has $5.70 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 309.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,352,509,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 115.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 367,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,970,000 after buying an additional 197,317 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,639,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,199,000 after acquiring an additional 136,359 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,284,000. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 533,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PH. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $977.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,020.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,050.00 target price for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $932.11.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 2,488 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.81, for a total transaction of $2,226,287.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,907.20. This trade represents a 15.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total value of $3,032,082.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,432 shares of company stock valued at $6,484,116. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $928.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a one year low of $488.45 and a one year high of $933.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $866.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $785.30. The stock has a market cap of $117.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Featured Articles

