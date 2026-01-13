MGO One Seven LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 137.0% during the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $340.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.33 and its 200-day moving average is $282.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $193.09 and a 1-year high of $341.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.09%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $318.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LHX

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total value of $4,266,179.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company’s offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.